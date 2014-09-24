LONDON, Sept 18 Tony Jacklin, Europe's most successful Ryder Cup captain having won two and tied one of his four matches in charge between 1983-89, gives Reuters his view of the 12 players who will represent the holders against the U.S. at Gleneagles from Sept. 26-28.

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

Age: 25

Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 2010, 2012

Rory's had a fantastic year, winning two majors, and his achievements will filter down and give the rest of the European team enormous confidence.

Martin Kaymer (Germany)

Age: 29

Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 2010, 2012

Martin's another player who is right up there with the best. He holed the putt that kept the trophy in European hands two years ago and captain Paul McGinley will be relying on him heavily this time.

Justin Rose (England)

Age: 34

Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 2008, 2012

Justin's another major champion in the European ranks. He's also had a good year and knows everything there is to know about the Ryder Cup.

Sergio Garcia (Spain)

Age: 34

Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2012

Sergio has also had a terrific year. Much like Ian Poulter, he's a great team man, and the Ryder Cup is all about the team, not the individual.

Henrik Stenson (Sweden)

Age: 38

Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 2006, 2008

There's no stronger-willed competitor than Henrik. He is very tough-minded and one of the great players in the European team.

Jamie Donaldson (Wales)

Age: 38

Previous Ryder Cup appearances: None

There's been a big difference in Jamie's game in the last couple of years and I'm delighted to see his efforts have got him in the team. I'll be keeping an eye on Jamie, looking for good things from him. He's another tough-minded player.

Victor Dubuisson (France)

Age: 24

Previous Ryder Cup appearances: None

I've never met Victor but they say he's something of a loner. I watch a lot of golf and he is eminently capable of great things. It's his first Ryder Cup so it will be interesting to see how he does.

Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland)

Age: 35

Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 2008, 2010, 2012

Unquestionably Graeme is one of the stalwarts of the team. He's a player that Captain McGinley will be relying on for a bunch of points I would have thought.

Thomas Bjorn (Denmark)

Age: 43

Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 1997, 2002

Thomas has got vast experience of the Ryder Cup team room as a player and vice-captain, and will be someone the rookies look up to. He's been in good form all year and it will be interesting to see if he can fire on all cylinders again at Gleneagles.

Ian Poulter (England)

Age: 38

Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 2004, 2008, 2010, 2012

Anyone who watches the Ryder Cup knows what incredible things he has brought to the table in the last three matches. He's a wonderful team man and is capable of producing just about anything.

Lee Westwood (England)

Age: 41

Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012

All the experience is there with Lee. He has a tremendously steady long game, the only question mark is over his short game but if his putter is hot he will bring a lot to the table.

Stephen Gallacher (Scotland)

Age: 39

Previous Ryder Cup appearances: None

Being the lone Scot in the side there is going to be a bit more pressure on Stephen but I'm just delighted he's in the team because he thoroughly deserved his wildcard pick.

(Compiled by Tony Jimenez, edited by Sam Holden)