GLENEAGLES, Scotland, Sept 28 Europe beat the
United States 16 1/2 - 11 1/2 to win the Ryder Cup on Sunday.
Following is a list of invidual contributions to the team
score.
EUROPE UNITED STATES
Justin Rose 4 Patrick Reed 3 1/2
Henrik Stenson 3 Jordan Spieth 2 1/2
Graeme McDowell 3 Jimmy Walker 2 1/2
Jamie Donaldson 3 Phil Mickelson 2
Rory McIlroy 3 Hunter Mahan 1 1/2
Victor Dubuisson 2 1/2 Rickie Fowler 1 1/2
Sergio Garcia 2 1/2 Matt Kuchar 1
Martin Kaymer 2 Jim Furyk 1
Lee Westwood 2 Keegan Bradley 1
Ian Poulter 1 Webb Simpson 1/2
Thomas Bjorn 1/2 Zach Johnson 1/2
Stephen Gallacher 0 Bubba Watson 0
