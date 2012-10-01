Sept 30 Playing record of both teams after Europe won the 39th Ryder Cup with a 14-1/2 to 13-1/2 victory over the United States at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois on Sunday.

Tabulate under player, number of matches, record (wins-losses-halves) and points won:

UNITED STATES Keegan Bradley Four 3-1-0 3 Jason Dufner Four 3-1-0 3 Jim Furyk Three 1-2-0 1 Dustin Johnson Three 3-0-0 3 Zach Johnson Four 3-1-0 3 Matt Kuchar Three 2-1-0 2 Phil Mickelson Four 3-1-0 3 Webb Simpson Four 2-2-0 2 Brandt Snedeker Three 1-2-0 1 Steve Stricker Four 0-4-0 0 Bubba Watson Four 2-2-0 2 Tiger Woods Four 0-3-1 0.5

EUROPE Nicolas Colsaerts Four 1-3-0 1 Luke Donald Four 2-2-0 2 Sergio Garcia Four 2-2-0 2 Peter Hanson Two 0-2-0 0 Martin Kaymer Two 1-1-0 1 Paul Lawrie Three 1-2-0 1 Graeme McDowell Four 1-3-0 1 Rory McIlroy Five 3-2-0 3 Francesco Molinari Three 0-2-1 0.5 Ian Poulter Four 4-0-0 4 Justin Rose Five 3-2-0 3 Lee Westwood Four 2-2-0 2