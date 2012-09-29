* Rookies provide backbone of U.S. wins

* Bradley wins twice for perfect Ryder Cup debut (Adds late matches, quotes)

By Steve Keating

MEDINAH, Illinois, Sept 28 A gamble by United States captain Davis Love III to send out his four rookies for the opening Ryder Cup matches on Friday paid off with the debutants shining in pressure packed spotlight.

Debunking the popular theory that even the strongest can be brought to their knees by Ryder Cup expectations, the U.S. rookie contingent formed the backbone of their country's 5-3 first day lead over Europe.

Three of the four American rookies began their Ryder Cup careers with wins as did Europe's lone freshman big-hitting Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts, who was in astonishing form in his first match and racked up eight birdies and an eagle.

Displaying nerves of steel, first-timers Jason Dufner and Keegan Bradley both dropped winning putts to clinch their matches and earn the Americans a 2-2 split from the morning session.

Bradley and partner Phil Mickelson also picked up a win in the afternoon four ball while first-timer Webb Simpson saw his first action teaming up with Masters champion Bubba Watson to blow away Briton Paul Lawrie and Swede Peter Hanson 5&4.

Partnered with the experienced Jim Furyk, rookie Brandt Snedeker received a Ryder Cup baptism of fire in a contest with Europe's marquee pairing of Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell that went all the way down to the last hole before the Northern Irishmen won 1up.

After his rookies performed with the calm of seasoned Ryder Cup campaigners, Love said he was not at all surprised by their results.

"Everybody kept calling them rookies but they're proven Tour winners and FedExCup winners and guys that have played very, very well lately," said Love. "So we weren't considering them rookies except in the Ryder Cup.

"We showed a little nerves this morning right out of the box but I'm proud of the whole team; they played very, very well and stuck together."

Bradley, who dazzled with his putting, teamed up with his mentor and idol Phil Mickelson for a 4&3 victory over Spain's Sergio Garcia and Briton Luke Donald in the morning.

Bradley drained a 30-foot birdie putt at the par-four 15th as the American duo came from one down after eight holes on a cool, breezy day at Medinah Country Club.

It was the first time Donald and Garcia had been beaten in foursomes matches together dating back to the 2004 Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills.

Colsaerts may have produced the most remarkable rookie performance of the day but Bradley was not left in the shadows as he carded six birdies to help Mickelson see off McIlroy and McDowell 2&1 to cap a perfect day.

"I just love every second of it," said Bradley, winner of the PGA Championship last year. "To be able to walk down the fairway with Phil and do this is just a dream come true.

"It's another moment in my life that I can't believe I'm a part of.

"It could be the best day of my life. It's just a blast.

"This is literally what I've dreamt about since I was a little kid and I got to do it next to my idol all day." (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)