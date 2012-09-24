Sept 24 Playing schedule for the 39th Ryder Cup between the United States and Europe, which takes place this week at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois: Sept. 27 - Opening ceremony, from 4 p.m. CDT (2100 GMT) Sept. 28 - Opening foursomes matches (at 15-minute intervals), from 7:20 a.m.

- Opening fourball matches (at 15-minute intervals), from 12:05 p.m. Sept. 29 - Foursomes matches (at 15-minute intervals), from 7:20 a.m.

- Fourball matches (at 15-minute intervals), from 12:05 p.m. Sept. 30 - Singles matches (at 11-minute intervals), from 11:03 a.m.

- Closing ceremony, from 5:30 p.m. (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)