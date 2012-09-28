Sept 28 Latest scores in the opening foursomes matches between hosts the United States and holders Europe in the 39th Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois (U.S. pairings first):

Match 1 Jim Furyk and Brandt Snedeker all square with Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell after eight holes

Match 2 Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley one down to Luke Donald and Sergio Garcia after six holes

Match 3 Jason Dufner and Zach Johnson all square with Lee Westwood and Francesco Molinari after six holes

Match 4 Steve Stricker and Tiger Woods one down to Ian Poulter and Justin Rose after four holes (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Tom Pilcher)