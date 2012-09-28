(Updates with latest scores)

Sept 28 Latest scores in the opening fourball matches between hosts the United States and holders Europe in the 39th Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois on Friday:

U.S. were level with Europe 2-2 after Friday's opening foursomes matches

Match 1 Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson (United States) five up on Paul Lawrie and Peter Hanson (Europe) after 11 holes

Match 2 Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley (United States) three up on Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell (Europe) after 10 holes

Match 3 Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar (United States) three up on Justin Rose and Martin Kaymer (Europe) after seven holes

Match 4 Steve Stricker and Tiger Woods (United States) all square with Lee Westwood and Nicolas Colsaerts (Europe) after eight holes