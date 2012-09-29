(Updates after foursomes sessions)
Sept 29 Completed scores after Saturday morning's foursomes matches between hosts the United States and holders Europe in the 39th Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois:
U.S. lead Europe 8-4
Match 1 Justin Rose and Ian Poulter (Europe) beat Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson (United States) 1up
Match 2 Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley (United States) beat Lee Westwood and Luke Donald (Europe) 7&6
Match 3 Jason Dufner and Zach Johnson (United States) beat Nicolas Colsaerts and Sergio Garcia (Europe) 2&1
Match 4 Jim Furyk and Brandt Snedeker (United States) beat Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell (Europe) 1up (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes)