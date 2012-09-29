(Updates after second day)
Sept 29 Completed scores in Saturday afternoon's fourball matches between hosts the United States and holders Europe in the 39th Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois:
U.S. lead Europe 10-6
Match 1 Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar (United States) beat Nicolas Colsaerts and Paul Lawrie (Europe) 1up
Match 2 Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson (United States) beat Justin Rose and Francesco Molinari (Europe) 5&4
Match 3 Sergio Garcia and Luke Donald (Europe) beat Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker (United States) 1up
Match 4 Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter (Europe) beat Jason Dufner and Zach Johnson (United States) 1up