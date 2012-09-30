(Updates after Europe win Ryder Cup)

Sept 30 Completed scores after Sunday's concluding singles matches between hosts the United States and holders Europe in the 39th Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois:

Europe beat the U.S. by 14-1/2 points to 13-1/2

Match 1 Luke Donald (Europe) beat Bubba Watson (United States) 2&1

Match 2 Ian Poulter (Europe) beat Webb Simpson (United States) 2up

Match 3 Rory McIlroy (Europe) beat Keegan Bradley (United States) 2&1

Match 4 Justin Rose (Europe) Beat Phil Mickelson (United States) 1up

Match 5 Paul Lawrie (Europe) beat Brandt Snedeker (United States) 5&3

Match 6 Dustin Johnson (United States) beat Nicolas Colsaerts (Europe) 3&2

Match 7 Zach Johnson (United States) beat Graeme McDowell (Europe) 2&1

Match 8 Sergio Garcia (Europe) beat Jim Furyk (United States) 1up

Match 9 Jason Dufner (United States) beat Peter Hanson (Europe) 2up

Match 10 Lee Westwood (Europe) beat Matt Kuchar (United States) 3&2

Match 11 Martin Kaymer (Europe) beat Steve Stricker (United States) 1up

Match 12 Tiger Woods (United States) halved with Francesco Molinari (Europe) (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)