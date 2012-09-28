(Updates with latest scores)

Sept 28 Latest scores in the opening foursomes matches between hosts the United States and holders Europe in the 39th Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois (U.S. pairings first):

Match 1 Jim Furyk and Brandt Snedeker two down to Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell after 10 holes

Match 2 Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley all square with Luke Donald and Sergio Garcia after nine holes

Match 3 Jason Dufner and Zach Johnson one down to Lee Westwood and Francesco Molinari after eight holes

Match 4 Steve Stricker and Tiger Woods two down to Ian Poulter and Justin Rose after six holes