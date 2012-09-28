(Updates with latest scores)

Sept 28 Latest scores after the completion of the opening foursomes matches between hosts the United States and holders Europe in the 39th Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois:

U.S. are level with Europe 2-2

Match 1 Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell (Europe) beat Jim Furyk and Brandt Snedeker (United States) 1up

Match 2 Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley (United States) beat Luke Donald and Sergio Garcia (Europe) 4&3

Match 3 Jason Dufner and Zach Johnson (United States) beat Lee Westwood and Francesco Molinari (Europe) 3&2

Match 4 Ian Poulter and Justin Rose (Europe) beat Steve Stricker and Tiger Woods (United States) 2&1