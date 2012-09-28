(Updates with latest scores)

Sept 28 Latest scores in the opening fourball matches between hosts the United States and holders Europe in the 39th Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois on Friday:

The U.S. were level with Europe 2-2 after Friday's opening foursomes matches

Match 1 Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson (United States) beat Paul Lawrie and Peter Hanson (Europe) 5&4

Match 2 Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley (United States) beat Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell (Europe) 2&1

Match 3 Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar (United States) beat Justin Rose and Martin Kaymer (Europe) 3&2

Match 4 Lee Westwood and Nicolas Colsaerts (Europe) beat Steve Stricker and Tiger Woods (United States) 1 up