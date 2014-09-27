GLENEAGLES, Scotland, Sept 27 Sunday's Ryder Cup singles matches. Europe lead the United States 10-6 after the second day on Saturday and need four more points to retain the trophy. EUROPE UNITED STATES Graeme McDowell v Jordan Spieth Henrik Stenson v Patrick Reed Rory McIlroy v Rickie Fowler Justin Rose v Hunter Mahan Stephen Gallacher v Phil Mickelson Martin Kaymer v Bubba Watson Thomas Bjorn v Matt Kuchar Sergio Garcia v Jim Furyk Ian Poulter v Webb Simpson Jamie Donaldson v Keegan Bradley Lee Westwood v Jimmy Walker Victor Dubuisson v Zach Johnson First match tees off at 1036 GMT (Editing by Ed Osmond)