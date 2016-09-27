CHASKA, Minnesota Andy Sullivan is the lowest ranked player in this week's Ryder Cup and the Englishman is still pinching himself in the knowledge his European dream is about to come true.

The world number 50 earned automatic selection for captain Darren Clarke's side on the back of three victories last year at the South African Open, Joburg Open and Portugal Masters.

"It's amazing I've got the opportunity to go and showcase myself on one of the biggest stages in the world," Sullivan told a news conference at Hazeltine National on Tuesday.

"I put on my travel gear on Monday morning to get on the plane and you just pinch yourself. Putting on the attire it was a dream come true, I go to bed at night and need to pinch myself that I'm here."

Sullivan, who is never short of a grin and a cheery wave to the galleries when he is playing in a regular European Tour event, was smiling like a Cheshire Cat as he gave a flavour of his first few hours in the Ryder Cup team room.

"It's amazing to mix with some of the best guys in the world and have a chance to mingle with them all the time and pick their brains," said the 29-year-old.

"It's been incredible. It's really opened my eyes to a few things in sort of preparation for tournaments and things like that.

"I think you learn from the best ... how to handle things like walking on to the first tee, like remembering to breathe, Rory McIlroy was saying."

Even the most battle-hardened campaigners acknowledge they can get an attack of the jitters when they step on to the first tee at a Ryder Cup match.

Sullivan has already received an insight over what to expect from McIlroy, Clarke and some of his deputies.

"I spoke to Rory a little bit, a few of the vice-captains and Darren about it," he explained.

"It's okay someone telling you what to expect but you'll take your own experiences out of it and realise what it's all about when you are there in the moment," said Sullivan.

"It might be a little bit of a hostile atmosphere but I think that's the awesomeness and the pressure you play in and that's why it's so good to be here."

