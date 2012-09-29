MEDINAH, Illinois, Sept 28 Tiger Woods will miss a Ryder Cup session for the first time in his career after U.S. captain Davis Love III benched the former world number one for Saturday morning's foursomes at Medinah Country Club.

Woods lost both of his matches on the first day at Medinah, despite making seven birdies on his own ball as he and Steve Stricker were beaten 1 up by Belgian rookie Nicolas Colsaerts and Britain's Lee Westwood in the afternoon fourballs.

In the morning session, Woods and Stricker lost their fourball match 2&1 to Ian Poulter and Justin Rose.

Both Woods and Stricker will sit out the third session at Medinah as Love's team look to extend their 5-3 lead over holders Europe.

Woods has previously played in six Ryder Cups, compiling a win-loss-half record of 13-14-2 before this week. (Editing by Julian Linden)