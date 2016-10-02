CHASKA, Minnesota, Oct 2 Individual points
totals in the Ryder Cup won by the United States 17-11 at
Hazeltine National on Sunday:
U.S. Matches Points
Patrick Reed 5 3 1/2
Brandt Snedeker 3 3
Brooks Koepka 4 3
Phil Mickelson 4 2 1/2
Jordan Spieth 5 2 1/2
Rickie Fowler 3 2
Dustin Johnson 4 2
Zach Johnson 3 2
Matt Kuchar 4 2
Ryan Moore 3 2
JB Holmes 3 1
Jimmy Walker 3 1
EUROPE
Thomas Pieters 5 4
Rory McIlroy 5 3
Rafa Cabrera-Bello 3 2 1/2
Sergio Garcia 5 2
Justin Rose 5 2
Henrik Stenson 5 2
Martin Kaymer 4 1
Chris Wood 2 1
Andy Sullivan 2 0
Matt Fitzpatrick 2 0
Danny Willett 3 0
Lee Westwood 3 0
