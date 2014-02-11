Feb 11 Veteran golfer Raymond Floyd will be a vice-captain of this year's American Ryder Cup team, U.S. captain Tom Watson said on Tuesday.

Floyd, 71, won four majors during a decorated career.

Eight-time major winner Watson previously had announced that two-time U.S. Open champion Andy North would be a vice-captain.

The Ryder Cup will be played at Gleneagles in Scotland from September 26-28.

Europe is defending champion in the biennial event, which the U.S. has not won in Europe since 1993. (Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, Editing by Gene Cherry)