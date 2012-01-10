Jan 10 U.S. Ryder Cup points standings on Tuesday: 1. Steve Stricker 1661.075 points 2. Keegan Bradley 1550.000 3. Jason Dufner 865.000 4. Phil Mickelson 847.143 5. Dustin Johnson 802.992 6. Webb Simpson 588.869 7. David Toms 467.400 8. Ryan Palmer 441.591 9. Gary Woodland 396.775 10. Bo Van Pelt 390.088 11. Robert Garrigus 379.991 12 Jonathan Byrd 369.000 13. Kevin Chappell 364.241 14. Rickie Fowler 347.405 15. Davis Love III 346.166 (Top eight on the list qualify. Captain Davis Love III will also select four players for his 12-man team for the match against Europe at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30, 2012) (Editing by Toby Davis. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)