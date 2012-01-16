Jan 16 U.S. Ryder Cup points standings on Monday: 1. Steve Stricker 1683.075 points 2. Keegan Bradley 1647.167 3. Johnson Wagner 1172.500 4. Jason Dufner 865.000 5. Phil Mickelson 847.143 6. Dustin Johnson 802.992 7. Harrison Frazar 707.724 8. Webb Simpson 610.869 9. D.A. Points 496.063 10. Sean O'Hair 477.400 11. Charles Howell III 470.936 12. David Toms 467.400 13. Ryan Palmer 441.591 14. Gary Woodland 396.775 15. Bo Van Pelt 390.088 (Top eight on the list qualify. Captain Davis Love III will also select four players for his 12-man team for the match against Europe at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30, 2012) (Editing by Toby Davis. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)