Jan 30 U.S. Ryder Cup points standings on Monday: 1. Keegan Bradley 1704.767 points 2. Steve Stricker 1683.075 3. Johnson Wagner 1590.633 4. Brandt Snedeker 1527.883 5. Mark Wilson 1170.408 6. Jason Dufner 988.200 7. Phil Mickelson 860.964 8. Dustin Johnson 821.712 9. Robert Garrigus 798.124 10. Kyle Stanley 724.113 11. Harrison Frazar 707.724 12. David Toms 662.000 13. D.A. Points 658.063 14. Bill Haas 621.628 15. Webb Simpson 610.869 (Top eight on the list qualify. Captain Davis Love III will also select four players for his 12-man team for the match against Europe at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30, 2012) (Editing by Toby Davis. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)