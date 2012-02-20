Feb 20 U.S. Ryder Cup points standings on Monday: 1. Phil Mickelson 2637.074 points 2. Keegan Bradley 2386.217 3. Bill Haas 1878.471 4. Kyle Stanley 1872.053 5. Steve Stricker 1683.075 6. Johnson Wagner 1654.298 7. Brandt Snedeker 1628.962 8. Dustin Johnson 1337.902 9. Mark Wilson 1239.250 10. Jason Dufner 1174.477 11. Ben Crane 1016.850 12. Robert Garrigus 870.060 13. Kevin Na 828.116 14. Webb Simpson 781.669 15. Harrison Frazar 767.710 (Top eight on the list qualify. Captain Davis Love III will also select four players for his 12-man team for the match against Europe at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30, 2012) (Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for golf stories