Feb 27 U.S. Ryder Cup points standings on Monday: 1. Phil Mickelson 2637.074 points 2. Keegan Bradley 2481.217 3. Kyle Stanley 1967.053 4. Bill Haas 1923.471 5. Hunter Mahan 1842.054 6. Mark Wilson 1839.250 7. Steve Stricker 1823.075 8. Brandt Snedeker 1768.962 9. Johnson Wagner 1666.046 10. Dustin Johnson 1477.902 11. Jason Dufner 1219.477 12. Ben Crane 1061.850 13. Kevin Na 873.116 14. Robert Garrigus 870.060 15. Webb Simpson 826.669 (Top eight on the list qualify. Captain Davis Love III will also select four players for his 12-man team for the match against Europe at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30, 2012) (Editing by Tom Pilcher) (tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net; For the Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport/) Twitter: @PilcherReuters Please double-click on the newslink: for golf stories