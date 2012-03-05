UPDATE 1-Golf-U.S. PGA Tour St Jude Classic scores

June 10 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour St Jude Classic at the par-70 course on Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee -9 Ben Crane (U.S.) 68 65 68 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 64 68 69 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 70 66 65 -8 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 67 69 66 Luke List (U.S.) 70 66 66 -7 Matt Jones (Australia) 65 69 69 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 66 65 72 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 68 67