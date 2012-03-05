March 5 U.S. Ryder Cup points standings on
Monday:
1. Phil Mickelson 2637.074 points
2. Keegan Bradley 2596.642
3. Kyle Stanley 1967.053
4. Bill Haas 1923.471
5. Mark Wilson 1873.878
6. Hunter Mahan 1842.054
7. Steve Stricker 1823.075
8. Brandt Snedeker 1768.962
9. Johnson Wagner 1666.046
10. Dustin Johnson 1477.902
11. Jason Dufner 1219.477
12. Ben Crane 1096.478
13. Tiger Woods 1029.667
14. Robert Garrigus 904.688
15. Kevin Na 873.116
(Top eight on the list qualify. Captain Davis Love III will
also select four players for his 12-man team for the match
against Europe at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept.
28-30, 2012)
(Editing by Toby Davis)