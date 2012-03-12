March 12 U.S. Ryder Cup points standings on Monday:

1. Keegan Bradley 2761.642 points

2. Phil Mickelson 2692.574

3. Kyle Stanley 2013.928

4. Bill Haas 1990.971

5. Steve Stricker 1988.075

6. Mark Wilson 1925.878

7. Hunter Mahan 1918.054

8. Brandt Snedeker 1820.962

9. Johnson Wagner 1767.046

10. Bubba Watson 1628.184

11. Dustin Johnson 1538.402

12. Jason Dufner 1286.977

13. Ben Crane 1143.353

14. Tiger Woods 1029.667

15. Bo Van Pelt 974.776

(Top eight on the list qualify. Captain Davis Love III will also select four players for his 12-man team for the match against Europe at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30, 2012)

