March 19 U.S. Ryder Cup points standings on Monday: 1. Keegan Bradley 2761.642 points 2. Phil Mickelson 2692.574 3. Kyle Stanley 2013.928 4. Bill Haas 1990.971 5. Steve Stricker 1988.075 6. Mark Wilson 1938.143 7. Hunter Mahan 1918.054 8. Brandt Snedeker 1853.717 9. Johnson Wagner 1767.046 10. Bubba Watson 1628.184 11. Dustin Johnson 1538.402 12. Jason Dufner 1418.977 13. Robert Garrigus 1315.354 14. Ben Crane 1143.353 15. Bo Van Pelt 1134.276 (Top eight on the list qualify. Captain Davis Love III will also select four players for his 12-man team for the match against Europe at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30) (Editing by Toby Davis)