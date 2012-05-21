May 21 U.S. Ryder Cup points standings on
Monday:
1. Bubba Watson 4798.395 points
2. Phil Mickelson 4069.922
3. Jason Dufner 4044.372
4. Matt Kuchar 3684.180
5. Hunter Mahan 3347.102
6. Keegan Bradley 3212.277
7. Rickie Fowler 2865.459
8. Steve Stricker 2291.245
9. Tiger Woods 2210.717
10. Bill Haas 2172.618
11. Brandt Snedeker 2145.857
12. Ben Curtis 2125.605
13. Zach Johnson 2083.626
14. Johnson Wagner 2074.236
15. Kyle Stanley 2037.457
(Top eight on the list qualify. Captain Davis Love III will
also select four players for his 12-man team for the match
against Europe at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept.
28-30)
- - - -
