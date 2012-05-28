May 28 U.S. Ryder Cup points standings on
Monday:
1. Bubba Watson 4798.395 points
2. Jason Dufner 4735.572
3. Phil Mickelson 4069.922
4. Matt Kuchar 3731.540
5. Hunter Mahan 3376.542
6. Zach Johnson 3235.626
7. Keegan Bradley 3212.277
8. Rickie Fowler 3082.419
9. Steve Stricker 2291.245
10. Tiger Woods 2210.717
11. Bill Haas 2187.274
12. Brandt Snedeker 2145.857
13. Ben Curtis 2125.605
14. Johnson Wagner 2074.236
15. Kyle Stanley 2037.457
(Top eight on the list qualify. Captain Davis Love III will
also select four players for his 12-man team for the match
against Europe at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept.
28-30)
- - - -
