July 23 U.S. Ryder Cup points standings on
Monday:
1. Tiger Woods 5598.863 points
2. Bubba Watson 5446.483
3. Jason Dufner 5383.502
4. Webb Simpson 4635.500
5. Zach Johnson 4402.544
6. Matt Kuchar 4292.112
7. Phil Mickelson 4107.108
8. Hunter Mahan 4022.923
9. Keegan Bradley 3382.206
10. Rickie Fowler 3268.838
11. Brandt Snedeker 3099.707
12. Dustin Johnson 2920.770
13. Steve Stricker 2898.069
14. Bo Van Pelt 2662.165
15. Jim Furyk 2653.116
(Top eight on the list qualify. Captain Davis Love III will
also select four players for his 12-man team for the match
against Europe at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept.
28-30)