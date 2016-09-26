Manchester City romp to win at Watford to ensure third place
Manchester City made sure of third place in the Premier League when they romped to a 5-0 win at Watford on Sunday to ensure a Champions League berth for next season.
United States captain Davis Love III named Ryan Moore on Sunday as his fourth and final wildcard pick for next week's Ryder Cup against holders Europe in Chaska, Minnesota.
Thirteen days ago, Love had selected Rickie Fowler, JB Holmes and Matt Kuchar as his first three captain's picks and Moore's addition, announced after the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta, rounds out the 12-man team.
The eight automatic U.S. qualifiers, confirmed after last month's Barclays tournament, are: U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker, Brooks Koepka, Brandt Snedeker and Zach Johnson.
The U.S. will bid to end a dominant run by the Europeans, who have won three consecutive Ryder Cups and eight of the last 10, when the three-day competition starts on Friday at Hazeltine National.
(Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Frank Pingue)
Manchester City made sure of third place in the Premier League when they romped to a 5-0 win at Watford on Sunday to ensure a Champions League berth for next season.
KATHMANDU An American climber on Mount Everest died on Sunday, officials said, the third death on the world's highest mountain in the past month and raising safety concerns for climbers.