Sep 25, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ryan Moore reacts after putting the tenth hole during the final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

United States captain Davis Love III named Ryan Moore on Sunday as his fourth and final wildcard pick for next week's Ryder Cup against holders Europe in Chaska, Minnesota.

Thirteen days ago, Love had selected Rickie Fowler, JB Holmes and Matt Kuchar as his first three captain's picks and Moore's addition, announced after the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta, rounds out the 12-man team.

The eight automatic U.S. qualifiers, confirmed after last month's Barclays tournament, are: U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker, Brooks Koepka, Brandt Snedeker and Zach Johnson.

The U.S. will bid to end a dominant run by the Europeans, who have won three consecutive Ryder Cups and eight of the last 10, when the three-day competition starts on Friday at Hazeltine National.

