April 14 U.S. Ryder Cup points table on Monday

1. Bubba Watson 6,258.984

2. Jimmy Walker 4,459.071

3. Dustin Johnson 3,759.812

4. Jordan Spieth 3,437.864

5. Patrick Reed 3,023.091

6. Matt Kuchar 2,881.333

7. Jason Dufner 2,668.448

8. Phil Mickelson 2,662.862

9. Harris English 2,646.047

The top nine in the U.S. points list qualify automatically for the team to play Europe in the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles, Scotland from Sept. 26-28.

Captain Tom Watson will also select three wildcard choices for his 12-man team after the U.S. PGA Championship ends on Aug. 10. (Compiled by Josh Reich)