MEDINAH, Illinois, Sept 30 Europe retained the Ryder Cup after completing an astonishing comeback to grab an unbeatable lead on the final day at Medinah Country Club on Sunday.

With one singles match still to be completed, the Europeans ensured they could not be beaten when Germany's Martin Kaymer defeated Steve Stricker one up to give the visitors a 14-13 lead.

As holders, Europe, who started the final day trailling 10-6, only needed to tie the match to retain the Cup they won in Wales two years ago. (Editing by Julian Linden)