MEDINAH, Illinois, Sept 30 Europe produced one of the most astonishing last-day comebacks at the Ryder Cup to retain the trophy at Medinah Country Club on Sunday after a sizzling display in the singles matches.

With one singles match still to be completed, the Europeans ensured they could not be beaten when Germany's Martin Kaymer defeated Steve Stricker one up to give the visitors a 14-13 lead.

As holders, Europe only needed to tie the match to retain the Cup they won in Wales two years ago.

Trailing 10-6 after Saturday's fourball matches, Kaymer claimed the decisive point when he sank a five-foot par putt at the last hole.

Europe, who sent out their best players early, won six of the first eight encounters as they replicated the miracle comeback achieved by the U.S. at Brookline in 1999 when they overhauled a deficit of 10-6 on the final day.

The United States had been bidding to triumph in the biennial competition for only the second time in six editions. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Julian Linden)