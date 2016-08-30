LONDON Aug 30 Belgian rookie Thomas Pieters and experienced duo Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer were named by European Ryder Cup captain Darren Clarke as his wildcard picks on Tuesday to complete his team.

Clarke opted for the powerful 24-year-old Pieters ahead of Scotland's Russell Knox and England's Luke Donald, bringing to six the number of rookies in the 12-man team who will defend the trophy against the United States in Hazeltine, Minnesota starting on Sept. 30. (Editing by Ed Osmond)