Golf-Korean Kim becomes youngest to win Players Championship
May 14 South Korean Kim Si-woo became the youngest ever winner of The Players Championship when he clinched an emphatic three-stroke victory in Florida on Sunday.
LONDON Aug 30 Belgian rookie Thomas Pieters and experienced duo Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer were named by European Ryder Cup captain Darren Clarke as his wildcard picks on Tuesday to complete his team.
Clarke opted for the powerful 24-year-old Pieters ahead of Scotland's Russell Knox and England's Luke Donald, bringing to six the number of rookies in the 12-man team who will defend the trophy against the United States in Hazeltine, Minnesota starting on Sept. 30. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
May 14 (Gracenote) - Race to Dubai rankings 1. (1) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 2440596 2. (2) Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 1910514 3. (3) Jon Rahm (Spain) 1509829 4. (4) Justin Rose (Britain) 1175686 5. (5) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 1056928 6. (6) Ross Fisher (Britain) 1052296 7. (7) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 881520 8. (8) Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 836780 9. (9) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 716615 1