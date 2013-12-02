Dec 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the World Ranking 1. (1) Tiger Woods (U.S.) 2. (2) Adam Scott (Australia) 3. (3) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 4. (4) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 5. (5) Justin Rose (Britain) 6. (6) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 7. (7) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 8. (8) Steve Stricker (U.S.) 9. (9) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 10. (11) Jason Day (Australia) 11. (10) Jason Dufner (U.S.) 12. (12) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 13. (13) Ian Poulter (Britain) 14. (14) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 15. (15) Luke Donald (Britain) 16. (16) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 17. (17) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 18. (21) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 19. (18) Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 20. (19) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 21. (20) Webb Simpson (U.S.) 22. (22) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 23. (25) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 24. (23) Lee Westwood (Britain) 25. (24) Ernie Els (South Africa) 26. (28) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 27. (26) Nick Watney (U.S.) 28. (27) Bill Haas (U.S.) 29. (30) Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 30. (29) Hunter Mahan (U.S.)