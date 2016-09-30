Golf-McIlroy to undergo test on troublesome back
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.
Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Scores from the Ryder Cup on Friday in Chaska, Minnesota United States lead Europe 4 - 0 Foursomes Match 1 Jordan Spieth/Patrick Reed (U.S.) beat Henrik Stenson/Justin Rose (Europe) 3 and 2 Match 2 Phil Mickelson/Rickie Fowler (U.S.) beat Rory McIlroy/Andy Sullivan (Europe) at hole 18 Match 3 Jimmy Walker/Zach Johnson (U.S.) beat Sergio Garcia/Martin Kaymer (Europe) 4 and 2 Match 4 Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar (U.S.) beat Lee Westwood/Thomas Pieters (Europe) 5 and 4
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.
May 12 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the second round from the European Tour Portuguese Open at the par-73 course on Friday in Portimao holes played rounds -16 Matt Wallace (Britain) 12 63 -11 Sebastian Heisele (Germany) 12 64 -9 Erik Van Rooyen (South Africa) 12 68 Jamie Rutherford (Britain) 6 67 Ashley Cheste