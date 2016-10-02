Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Scores from the Ryder Cup on Sunday in Chaska, Minnesota United States beat Europe 17 - 11 Singles Match 1 Patrick Reed (U.S.) beat Rory McIlroy (Europe) 1 up Match 2 Henrik Stenson (Europe) beat Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 3 and 2 Match 3 Thomas Pieters (Europe) beat J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 3 and 2 Match 4 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) beat Justin Rose (Europe) 1 up Match 5 Rafael Cabrera (Europe) beat Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 3 and 2 Match 6 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) halved with Sergio Garcia (Europe) Match 7 Ryan Moore (U.S.) beat Lee Westwood (Europe) 1 up Match 8 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) beat Andy Sullivan (Europe) 3 and 1 Match 9 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) beat Chris Wood (Europe) 1 up Match 10 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) beat Danny Willett (Europe) 5 and 4 Match 11 Martin Kaymer (Europe) beat Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 1 up Match 12 Zach Johnson (U.S.) beat Matthew Fitzpatrick (Europe) 4 and 3