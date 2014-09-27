Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the Ryder Cup on Saturday in Gleneagles Europe lead United States 6 1/2 - 5 1/2 Fourballs Match 5 Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson (Europe) beat Bubba Watson/Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 3 and 2 Match 6 Jim Furyk/Hunter Mahan (U.S.) beat Jamie Donaldson/Lee Westwood (Europe) 4 and 3 Match 7 Patrick Reed/Jordan Spieth (U.S.) beat Thomas Bjorn/Martin Kaymer (Europe) 5 and 3 Match 8 Rory McIlroy/Ian Poulter (Europe) halved with Jimmy Walker/Rickie Fowler (U.S.)