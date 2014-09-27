Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the Ryder Cup on Saturday in Gleneagles Europe lead United States 10-6 Foursomes Match 5 Jamie Donaldson/Lee Westwood (Europe) beat Zach Johnson/Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 2 and 1 Match 6 Sergio Garcia/Rory McIlroy (Europe) beat Jim Furyk/Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 3 and 2 Match 7 Martin Kaymer/Justin Rose (Europe) halved with Jordan Spieth/Patrick Reed (U.S.) Match 8 Victor Dubuisson/Graeme McDowell (Europe) beat Jimmy Walker/Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5 and 4