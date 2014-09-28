Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the Ryder Cup on Sunday in Gleneagles Europe beat United States 16 1/2 - 11 1/2 Singles Match 1 Graeme McDowell (Europe) beat Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 2 and 1 Match 2 Patrick Reed (U.S.) beat Henrik Stenson (Europe) 1 up Match 3 Rory McIlroy (Europe) beat Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5 and 4 Match 4 Justin Rose (Europe) halved with Hunter Mahan (U.S.) Match 5 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) beat Stephen Gallacher (Europe) 3 and 1 Match 6 Martin Kaymer (Europe) beat Bubba Watson (U.S.) 4 and 2 Match 7 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) beat Thomas Bjorn (Europe) 4 and 3 Match 8 Sergio Garcia (Europe) beat Jim Furyk (U.S.) 1 up Match 9 Ian Poulter (Europe) halved with Webb Simpson (U.S.) Match 10 Jamie Donaldson (Europe) beat Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 4 and 3 Match 11 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) beat Lee Westwood (Europe) 3 and 2 Match 12 Victor Dubuisson (Europe) halved with Zach Johnson (U.S.)