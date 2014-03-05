DORAL, Florida Adam Scott has described his chance to claim golf's number one world ranking this weekend as the opportunity to realise a dream.

The Australian, currently ranked number two, achieved another lifelong goal last year when he captured his first major victory at the Masters, and now he has the chance to lead the rankings if he can win the WGC-Cadillac Championship.

If Scott wins the tournament and current world number one Tiger Woods finishes seventh or worse, the Australian will move to the top of the world rankings.

"It's impossible not to think about it," Scott told reporters on Wednesday. "It would be a dream come true to make it to that point."

Scott will be grouped with Woods and Sweden's world number three Henrik Stenson for the opening two rounds of what promises to be a mouth-watering battle.

Scott admitted the chance to reach the top of the rankings had provided him with extra-motivation as he attempts to become the second Australian, and the first since his childhood idol Greg Norman, to hold the honour.

"I'm very comfortable with where my game is at and certainly believe it's in a position where I can put myself in contention this week," he said.

"If I got there, the motivation to win would be that much more than just winning a trophy; but win a tournament and achieve the number ranking potentially with that, would be a great way to do it.

"It would be a great story for myself, anyway."

Scott arrives at the Doral resort in improving form with two top-10 finishes in three PGA Tour starts, along with a tie for 12th at last Sunday's Honda Classic.

The 33-year-old will also carry considerable confidence into Thursday's opening round buoyed by a third place finish behind Woods at last year's event.

"It's an incredible opportunity for me," Scott said. "It's taken me a long time to get to this point.

"I'd love to go out and play great this week and have you guys thinking of writing stories and me thinking of being the number one player in the world when I wake up next Monday.

"That would be amazing."

The drama will unfold on one of the PGA Tour's toughest layouts, the famed Blue Monster Course made even more frightening thanks to a massive $250 million renovation.

While the fight for number one ensures Woods and Scott will start the week in the spotlight, a $9 million purse and a quality field that includes the world's top 50 ranked players, guarantees there will be plenty to keep the expected large galleries entertained.

"I think it is absolutely a good pairing with the number one up for grabs," said Scott.

"I don't know how Tiger feels about it but it's obviously a position he's pretty comfortable with for a long time throughout his career and I can assure you from knowing him just a little bit, it's a position he probably wouldn't want to give up.

"So I don't know that we're going to be trying to play each other head to head because we know this field is a lot bigger than the two of us."

