South African David Frost clinched his first major title on the over-50s Champions Tour with a one-shot victory at the Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Alabama on Sunday.

A stroke in front going into a weather-disrupted final round at Shoal Creek, the 53-year-old closed with a four-under-par 68 to hold off American playing partner Fred Couples, who also carded a 68.

Frost, who began the season with five consecutive top-10 finishes on the Champions Tour, including a win at the Toshiba Classic, birdied three of the last eight holes to post a 16-under total of 272.

Play was suspended for just over an hour due to the threat of lightning with the leaders having completed 15 holes. After resuming, both Frost and Couples birdied the 16th before finishing par-par.

United States Presidents Cup captain Couples briefly caught Frost in a tie for the lead after seven holes but had to settle for second place after the South African pulled away with three birdies in five holes around the turn.

American John Cook signed off with a 66 to share third place at 13 under with Mexican Esteban Toledo (67), with Germany's Bernhard Langer a further three shots back in a tie for 10th after firing a blistering, best-of-the-week 63.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)