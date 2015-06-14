German Bernhard Langer extended his lead to eight strokes over American Russ Cochran after the third round at the Senior Players Championship in Massachusetts on Saturday.

Langer, the defending champion, opened with consecutive rounds of 65, and a 67 on Saturday was enough to double his lead.

He is at 16-under 197 heading into the final day of the third of the season's five major championships on the over-50s tour.

Langer is seeking to go wire-to-wire in a senior major for the second straight year, after last year's Senior British Open, which he won by 13 strokes.

The 57-year-old won two majors on the regular tour, 1985 and 1993 Masters, and has four senior major victories.

He has dominated the senior circuit since turning 50, winning the money title six of the past seven years.

