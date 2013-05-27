May 26 - Japan's Kohki Idoki clawed back a five-stroke deficit to win the Senior PGA Championship on Sunday following a final round collapse by Kenny Perry.

Idoki shot a final-round 65 to vault past the field on his way to a two-stroke victory at the Bellerive Golf Club in St. Louis. The 51-year-old charged with four birdies on the front nine and two more on the back to finish on 11-under-par 273.

It was more Major disappointment for Perry, who endured playoff defeats at the 2009 Masters and 1996 PGA Championship.

The 52-year-old ended on nine under, tied for second with Jay Haas and just ahead of Mark O'Meara (eight under) and Kiyoshi Murota (seven under).

Perry had entered the final round with a two-stroke lead and built momentum with three birdies on his first five holes before falling apart on the back nine.

He made a double bogey on 13 that dropped him into a tie with Idoki, then fell out of the lead with a bogey on 16 and added another on 17.

