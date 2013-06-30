June 30 Kenny Perry seized his long awaited first seniors major title with a stellar final round at the Senior Players Championship on Sunday.

Perry shot a six-under 64 to vault past overnight leader Fred Couples and finish at 19-under 261 as he claimed a two-shot victory at the Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh.

Perry, 52, had suffered playoff losses at the 1996 PGA Championship and 2009 Masters before losing last month's Senior PGA Championship despite a two-stroke lead.

This time, he trailed Couples by two heading into the last round but forged a comeback with a bogey-free round.

After Couples three-putted at No. 15 to give Perry a one-stroke lead, the eventual winner hit consecutive approach shots to tap-in range on the 16th and 17th holes.

Couples had a final chance to tie on the par-5 18th, but after he reaching the green in two shots his 45-foot putt slid past the hole.

Couples finished at 17-under 263, tied with Duffy Waldorf for second.

Michael Allen and John Huston shared fourth at 12-under 268. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, Editing by Gene Cherry)