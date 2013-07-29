July 29 Mark Wiebe clinched the British Senior Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on Monday after winning a playoff against Bernhard Langer, who had blown a two-shot lead on the final hole on Sunday before bad light stopped play.

Langer missed putts on the 72nd hole and the first two playoff holes before the pair returned early on Monday, needing a further four holes of sudden death before the German missed a six-foot par putt at Birkdale's famous 18th to make American Wiebe the champion.

The pair matched each other shot-for-shot through the playoff until Langer caught the front bunker on the sixth extra hole and then failed to get up and down to extend the play-off.

They were locked at nine-under par after 72 holes after Langer blew a two-shot lead on the final hole with a double bogey to send the championship into the playoff.

Play had been held up twice on Sunday due to rain and the threat of thunder and lightning but the players returned in more pleasant conditions on Monday to finish the job.

America's Corey Pavin, Peter Senior of Australia and South Africa's David Frost were tied for third at six-under par.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Peter Rutherford)