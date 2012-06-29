June 29 Title holder Fred Couples blitzed his
way to a seven-under 63 on Friday to grab the lead after the
second round of the year's third major for over 50s, the Senior
Players Championship at the Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh.
Couples carded eight birdies and one bogey to finish on
11-under 129, one ahead of fellow American Joe Daley (64). Tom
Lehman (67) was in third spot on 133.
Former U.S. Masters champion Couples, the Presidents Cup
skipper and one of Davis Love III's assistant captains at the
2012 Ryder Cup in Illinois in September, fired four birdies in
the opening six holes.
He stalled briefly with a dropped shot on the 12th before
bouncing back with another birdie on 13.
With Daley putting the pressure on, Couples ended his round
in style with a hat-trick of birdies.
(Reporting by Ben Everill; editing by Tony Jimenez)