June 29 Title holder Fred Couples blitzed his way to a seven-under 63 on Friday to grab the lead after the second round of the year's third major for over 50s, the Senior Players Championship at the Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh.

Couples carded eight birdies and one bogey to finish on 11-under 129, one ahead of fellow American Joe Daley (64). Tom Lehman (67) was in third spot on 133.

Former U.S. Masters champion Couples, the Presidents Cup skipper and one of Davis Love III's assistant captains at the 2012 Ryder Cup in Illinois in September, fired four birdies in the opening six holes.

He stalled briefly with a dropped shot on the 12th before bouncing back with another birdie on 13.

With Daley putting the pressure on, Couples ended his round in style with a hat-trick of birdies.