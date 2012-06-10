June 10 American Tom Lehman became the first
player in six years to repeat in a senior major championship
when he secured a two-shot victory at the Champions Tour's
Regions Tradition at Shoal Creek in Alabama on Sunday.
Lehman fired a four-under-par 68 in persistent rain during
the final round to finish at 14-under 274, holding off strong
final round charges by German Bernhard Langer (66), Taiwan's
Chien Soon-lu (66) and fellow American Fred Couples (65).
"“It was a good day. It was a good week. To win makes it
that much more special," said Lehman, the first person to repeat
in a senior major championship since Allen Doyle won the U.S.
Senior Open in 2005 and 2006. "“But I don't like playing in the
rain, I never have ... “To me it kind of makes me really
uncomfortable. I feel like I lose rhythm of my swing.
"“So today was a real test of perseverance ... don't get too
aggressive, just play smart shots, shots that I know I can hit
and make a par, make another par, maybe sneak a birdie in here
and there."
A bogey on the second hole could have easily rattled the
53-year-old former British Open champion, but he stayed in
control with six birdies over the next 14 holes.
Langer and Chien finished tied for second at 12-under 276,
leaving Couples alone in fourth a further shot back.
(Reporting by Ben Everill in Del Mar, California; Editing by
Frank Pingue)