June 30 Mark Calcavecchia and Joe Daley wrestled
the lead away from Fred Couples after Saturday's third round of
the year's third major for over-50s, the Senior Players
Championship at Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh.
Former British Open champion Calcavecchia fired a six-under
64 for a 12-under total of 198 to tie with Daley (68), one shot
clear of second-round leader Couples (70) and Tom Lehman (66).
Calcavecchia carded three birdies on each half while
defending champion Couples cancelled out his three birdies with
as many bogeys.
Daley, the first-round leader and 2008 Senior British Open
champion, looked rattled after two early bogeys but found
another gear to grab four birdies in 10 holes from the fifth.
