May 25 Colin Montgomerie broke his long American drought in style when he won the Senior PGA Championship by four strokes in Michigan on Sunday.

Montgomerie, who never won on the PGA Tour despite a decorated career in Europe, fended off a mid-round charge from Tom Watson to clinch the second major of the season on the over-50s Champions Tour.

The Scot carded 65 to finish at 13-under-par 271 and evergreen American Watson made four birdies in five holes from the turn to shoot 65 and claim second place.

Montgomerie, who turned 50 last year, has won 31 times on the European Tour, where he topped the order of merit a record eight times, including seven seasons in a row.

But his only previous victory in the United States was at the 1998 World Championship Match Play event, which at the time was unofficial.

